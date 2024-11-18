The Loop Marketing Inc. Receives Marcom Gold Award For Exceptional Web Design Of Westward360

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Loop Marketing was awarded the 2024 MarCom Award

The Loop Marketing is a Digital Marketing Agency in Chicago IL

The Westward360 award-winning website design

The Loop Marketing Inc., a digital marketing agency with in Chicago and Grayslake, Illinois, has been awarded the MarCom Award for outstanding web design.

- Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist at The Loop MarketingCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Loop Marketing Inc. Receives MarCom Gold Award for Exceptional Web Design of Westward360The Loop Marketing Inc., a leading digital marketing agency with offices in Chicago and Grayslake, Illinois, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious MarCom Gold Award for its outstanding web design work on Westward360.The MarCom Awards recognize excellence in marketing and communication and are considered one of the industry's most coveted accolades, celebrating creativity, hard work, and impact.The award-winning redesign project for Westward360, a rapidly growing property management company based in Chicago, transformed the company's website into a user-friendly, visually compelling, and highly functional platform that aligns with its dynamic growth and service goals.“We are incredibly honored to receive the MarCom Gold Award,” said Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist at The Loop Marketing.“Our goal was to create a seamless digital experience that meets the evolving needs of Westward360's diverse audience. Receiving recognition from MarCom underscores our team's commitment to excellence in web design and our dedication to supporting clients in reaching new levels of success.”The redesigned website features streamlined navigation, an adaptable layout for all devices, and key resources that enhance usability and accessibility for property owners, tenants, and future clients. These improvements have been instrumental in advancing Westward360's online presence and engagement.This latest award follows The Loop Marketing's recent recognition at the Web Excellence Awards, further solidifying the agency's status as a leader in digital design and innovation.The Loop Marketing's MarCom Gold Award joins other impressive MarCom 2024 award winners such as PepsiCo, Fidelity Investments, Accenture, and Deloitte Digital.About The Loop Marketing Inc.:The Loop Marketing Inc. is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in website design, SEO, content marketing, and more. With a results-driven approach and expertise across industries, The Loop Marketing empowers businesses to grow through innovative digital solutions that drive measurable outcomes.For additional information about The Loop Marketing Inc. and its award-winning projects, please visit .Media Inquiries:Elijah litscher(312)569-9449

Elijah Litscher

The Loop Marketing Inc

+1 312-569-9449

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.