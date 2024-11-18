Generative AI (Genai) Growth Opportunities Analysis Report 2024 Featuring Cloudera, Katonic AI, Adobe, Activefence, Databricks, And Dataiku

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Generative AI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The information and communication (ICT) ecosystem is on the cusp of a major transformation thanks to Generative AI (GenAI), as this powerful opens new possibilities. Responsible use of GenAI can help companies generate new revenue streams, develop innovative solutions, and provide users and customers with personalized experiences.

Businesses are primarily looking to adopt GenAI to drive operational efficiency and improve productivity across several industry sectors, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; manufacturing; and healthcare. The analyst has observed that adoption is high for repetitive, low-value tasks as well as to enhance efficiency and boost customer experiences, such as customer service and support, IT processes, and sales and marketing.

However, this wave of possibilities comes with challenges. Ethical considerations surrounding biases in AI algorithms and potential misuse of AI-generated content necessitate the development of ethical frameworks. Additionally, concerns around job displacement and lack of explainability for model outputs may represent obstacles to GenAI adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generative AI Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



The Evolution of AI Technologies

GenAI: A Key Disruptive Technology for Enterprises

Enterprises Favor Customized and In-house GenAI Solutions

The GenAI Disruption

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

The GenAI Ecosystem



The GenAI Ecosystem: Key Stakeholders

The GenAI Ecosystem: System Integrators

The GenAI Ecosystem: Service Providers

The GenAI Ecosystem: Foundational Model/LLM Providers

The GenAI Ecosystem: Data and Implementation Platforms The GenAI Ecosystem: Hardware Providers

GenAI Trends



Trends Shaping the GenAI Landscape

SLMs Pave the Way for GenAI Democratization

LLM Parallelization Gains Ground

Integration with Enterprise Applications Evolves Quickly

Proactive Trust and Safety Safeguards are Now Necessary

Regulations Shape the AI Ecosystem GenAI Use Cases by Industry Vertical

Companies to Action



Cloudera

Katonic AI

Adobe

ActiveFence

Databricks

Dataiku Popular GenAI Models: A Comparison

Growth Opportunity Universe

Generative AI Implementation Services

