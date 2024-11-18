Generative AI (Genai) Growth Opportunities Analysis Report 2024 Featuring Cloudera, Katonic AI, Adobe, Activefence, Databricks, And Dataiku
The information and communication technology (ICT) ecosystem is on the cusp of a major transformation thanks to Generative AI (GenAI), as this powerful Technology opens new possibilities. Responsible use of GenAI can help companies generate new revenue streams, develop innovative solutions, and provide users and customers with personalized experiences.
Businesses are primarily looking to adopt GenAI to drive operational efficiency and improve productivity across several industry sectors, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; manufacturing; and healthcare. The analyst has observed that adoption is high for repetitive, low-value tasks as well as to enhance efficiency and boost customer experiences, such as customer service and support, IT processes, and sales and marketing.
However, this wave of possibilities comes with challenges. Ethical considerations surrounding biases in AI algorithms and potential misuse of AI-generated content necessitate the development of ethical frameworks. Additionally, concerns around job displacement and lack of explainability for model outputs may represent obstacles to GenAI adoption.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generative AI Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
The Evolution of AI Technologies GenAI: A Key Disruptive Technology for Enterprises Enterprises Favor Customized and In-house GenAI Solutions The GenAI Disruption Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
The GenAI Ecosystem
The GenAI Ecosystem: Key Stakeholders The GenAI Ecosystem: System Integrators The GenAI Ecosystem: Service Providers The GenAI Ecosystem: Foundational Model/LLM Providers The GenAI Ecosystem: Data and Implementation Platforms The GenAI Ecosystem: Hardware Providers
GenAI Trends
Trends Shaping the GenAI Landscape SLMs Pave the Way for GenAI Democratization LLM Parallelization Gains Ground Integration with Enterprise Applications Evolves Quickly Proactive Trust and Safety Safeguards are Now Necessary Regulations Shape the AI Ecosystem GenAI Use Cases by Industry Vertical
Companies to Action
Cloudera Katonic AI Adobe ActiveFence Databricks Dataiku Popular GenAI Models: A Comparison
Growth Opportunity Universe
Generative AI Implementation Services
