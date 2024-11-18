NUTEX HEALTH OPENS MILWAUKEE ER & HOSPITAL, ITS SECOND LOCATION IN WISCONSIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NUTEX CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH ITS THIRD HOSPITAL OPENING IN 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX ), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 23 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in ten states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the opening of Milwaukee ER & Hospital, located at 1751 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53221.

The staff of medical experts at Milwaukee ER & Hospital are bringing the community 24/7/365 days of concierge-level care. The 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility houses 8 emergency room beds, 6 inpatient beds, one procedure room, an in-house pharmacy, laboratory services, and imaging, including MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and Ultrasound.



"Our expert team of emergency physicians looks forward to showing each patient individualized, excellent care," stated Michaela Wood, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Milwaukee ER & Hospital.

Patients will be met with the convenience of emergency care in the comfort of a relaxing environment, a short wait, and ample one-on-one time with a board-certified physician. No matter the injury or illness a patient presents, Milwaukee ER & Hospital is equipped to treat patients efficiently and effectively.

Following the opening of Green Bay ER & Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Post Falls ER & Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho, this is the Company's third opening of 2024,

"We are excited to provide concierge level medical care to the south Milwaukee market, which historically has been underserved," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX ) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 22 facilities in ten states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs).

Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ending June 30, 2024 and September 31, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

