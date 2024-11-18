Rory Mcilroy Is Race To Dubai Champion 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) For the sixth time in his career, and third successive year, OMEGA ambassador Rory McIlroy has finished the golfing season as the Race to Dubai Champion.

Over the weekend, the talented Northern Irishman won the European season's final in Dubai, not only securing another trophy, but also confirming his place at the top of the 2024 leaderboard.

Throughout the European season, players have been able to win Race to Dubai points at every tournament. Rory's impressive performances in 2024 enabled him to command a strong position in the rankings, and following this season-ending victory in Dubai, his overall champion status is now confirmed.

Rory McIlroy joined OMEGA's ambassador family in 2013. Having claimed four Major titles during his career, along with a catalogue of notable professional victories, he has become emblematic of OMEGA's high standards of precision, sporting excellence, and commitment.

"The brand is delighted to congratulate Rory on his latest achievement and commend him on the consistent quality he brings to the game of golf," an OMEGA statement said.

Six Race to Dubai titles now puts Rory level with the late Seve Ballesteros on the all-time list, and only two behind Colin Montgomerie, who has a record eight.

