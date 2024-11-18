QBRI Partners With PHCC, QCRI To Combat Prediabetes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A recent study published in BMJ Public journal has confirmed the effectiveness of the Qatar Prediabetes Risk Score (PRISQ) in a real-world clinical setting.

Led by Dr Abdelilah Arredouani, senior scientist, Research Centre, Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI), and Dr Halima Bensmail, principal scientist, Bioinformatics and Precision Health, Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI), both at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, the research further highlights the tool's potential to significantly impact diabetes prevention strategies in Qatar.

Prediabetes is a critical health concern affecting approximately 25% of adults in Qatar. It occurs when blood glucose levels are higher than normal levels but not enough to be classified as Type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes is a significant risk factor for the development of overt Type 2 diabetes, with 5% to 10% of individuals progressing to the condition annually.

Dr Arredouani worked in partnership with Dr Mohamed Syed, acting director of the Department of Clinical Research, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC). The study involved 1,021 participants from three PHCC health centres, with researchers assessing various non-invasive parameters, including age, gender, body mass index, waist circumference, and blood pressure. Blood samples were also collected to diagnose prediabetes. The findings revealed that PRISQ demonstrated over 90% sensitivity in identifying prediabetes among individuals aged 40 and above.

"Our results indicate that PRISQ is not only effective but also a cost-efficient tool for early detection of prediabetes," said Dr Arredouani. "By utilising non-invasive measurements, we can streamline the screening process and facilitate timely interventions that may prevent progression to Type 2 diabetes."

The study's results also showed that out of 797 participants who underwent blood tests, 21.9% were diagnosed with prediabetes, while 3.3% had undiagnosed diabetes. The PRISQ cut-off score of 16 was highly effective across diverse demographic groups.

“The implications of this research extend beyond Qatar. With diabetes rates rising globally, tools like PRISQ could play a crucial role in addressing this public health crisis,” said Dr Syed.“We therefore emphasise the importance of implementing such screening tools within primary healthcare systems to enhance proactive healthcare measures.”

"This study is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving innovation and improving population health and the power of effectively using Machine Learning in Precision Health," said Dr Bensmail. "By working together, we can harness the strengths of different sectors and institutions to develop solutions that truly make a difference in people's lives."

