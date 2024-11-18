Qatar Travel Mart 2024 To Start On Nov 25 With 300 Exhibitors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the Qatar Mart (QTM) 2024 is set to officially launch later this month, with the event organisers announcing the strategic partners and sponsors who will play a key role in making this year's edition the largest and most impactful to date.



The event will take place from Nov. 25-27, at the Doha and Center (DECC), and promises to be a landmark exhibition for the travel and industry, both regionally and globally. The highly anticipated third edition of QTM is organised by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conference.



Visit Qatar has been confirmed as the 'Strategic Partner', 'Katara Hospitality' as the 'Founding Partner', and Visit Morocco as the 'Title Sponsor' of QTM 2024, reinforcing their commitment to supporting Qatar's growing tourism sector. Their involvement highlights the importance of collaboration in driving forward Qatar's ambitious tourism vision for 2030.



"Katara Hospitality is honoured to return as the founding partner of QTM for the third consecutive year, a partnership that underscores our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of luxury hospitality in Qatar and beyond. This event provides an invaluable platform to showcase our vision of excellence, innovation, and cultural heritage, while strengthening Qatar's position as a premier global destination. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Nextfairs, Visit Qatar, and all key stakeholders for their exceptional collaboration and shared dedication to the growth and success of Qatar's tourism industry.



"Together, we are building a legacy that will inspire future generations and elevate Qatar's role on the world stage," Katara Hospitality said in a statement.



Rachid Hamzaoui, MNTO Middle East and India Director said, "Morocco is proud to be the title sponsor of QTM 2024, an opportunity to further strengthen the ties between Morocco and Qatar, particularly with the celebration of the Qatar-Morocco Years of Culture 2024, which highlights the shared cultural values and historical bonds between our two nations. The partnership with QTM, part of our "Light in Action" strategy, underscores our unwavering commitment to promoting Morocco's rich heritage and diverse tourism offerings, while fostering deeper cultural connections. We look forward to sharing our unique experiences and exploring new opportunities for collaboration with industry leaders at this prestigious event."



Furthermore, QTM 2024's industry support is further recognised with global partners; the World Leisure Organization (WLO) as 'Conference Partner', World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH) as 'Association Partner,' as well as AMFORHT, who are the World Association for Hospitality & Tourism Education & Training, as 'Association Partner.'



This year's QTM will feature an expanded exhibition space of 15,000 square meters, allowing for more exhibitors and networking opportunities than ever before. With over 60 participating countries, 300 exhibitors, and an expected attendance of 12,000 visitors, QTM 2024 is set to surpass previous editions in terms of scale and impact.



The exhibition will showcase seven dedicated sectors: Business, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, Cultural, Sports, and Halal Tourism.

