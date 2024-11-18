Amir Participates In G20 Summit
11/18/2024 2:01:41 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated Monday in the G20 Summit 2024, which is taking place under the theme "Building a Fairer World and a Sustainable Planet," at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil.
Several the heads of state, heads of government and delegations, and representatives of regional and international organizations participated in the summit.
A number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, Their Excellencies members of the participating delegations, senior officials and guests of the summit attended the summit.
