PM Stresses Working With Senate Amid Political Modernization Efforts

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) - Prime Jafar Hassan extended his congratulations to Senate President Faisal Fayez and Senate members on their appointment, following the royal trust, and on the opening of the first ordinary session of the parliament.Hassan made his remarks during the Senate's inaugural session, which followed the Speech from the Throne.He reaffirmed the government's commitment to cooperating with the Senate within the constitutional framework to fulfill the directives outlined by King Abdullah II in the speech.This collaboration, Hassan emphasized, is crucial during this pivotal phase of political modernization and for the continued progress of national development initiatives, aimed at benefiting the Jordanian people.