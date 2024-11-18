Zelensky Visits Construction Of Fortifications In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the ongoing of fortifications in the Donetsk region and chaired a meeting focused on the region's life-support systems.

The head of state announced this on his official Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"Donetsk region. Construction of fortifications and a meeting on regional issues. Security is the top priority. Today I inspected the progress of construction of defense structures. Most of the planned objects have already been completed. I am grateful to everyone involved in this important work," Zelensky said.

Source: Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky