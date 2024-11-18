King Inaugurates 20Th Parliament's First Ordinary Session, Delivers Speech From Throne

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 18 (Petra) -- King Abdullah on Monday inaugurated the first ordinary session of the 20th Parliament and delivered the Speech from the Throne.Following is the full English translation of the Speech from the Throne:"In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the MercifulPrayers and peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad,Honourable Senators,Honourable Representatives,Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.In the name of God, and with His blessings, we inaugurate the ordinary session of the Twentieth Parliament. We extend our congratulations to the members of the House of Representatives on their election, and we hope that this House will mark a new phase in the process of progress and modernisation, in service of Jordan and Jordanians.Honourable Senators,Honourable Representatives,This Parliament is the first step in the implementation of the political modernisation project, on a track to bolster the role of platform-based parties and the participation of women and young people. This requires parliamentary performance, collective action, and close cooperation between the Government and Parliament, in accordance with the Constitution.Today, you stand before a great responsibility to establish work rules and parliamentary practices, where competition is based on platforms and ideas, is rooted in integrity, and clearly reflects the State's interests and priorities.Honourable Senators,Honourable Representatives,Our aim is to provide a decent life and empower youths while equipping them for the jobs of the future. And we must continue implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision to unleash the potential of the national economy and increase growth rates over the next decade, capitalising on Jordan's human competencies and international relations as catalysts for growth.And public sector modernisation must be accelerated to arrive at efficient public administration that is capable of providing quality services to citizens, with justice and integrity. All officials and employees must adhere to this approach.It is incumbent upon you, as Representatives and Senators, to undertake your oversight duties in order to ensure the implementation of modernisation tracks. We have no choice but to keep moving forward in service of Jordan's generations and its future.Honourable Senators,Honourable Representatives,We are a State with a deep-rooted identity, a State that does not risk its future, and preserves its Hashemite heritage and its Arab and humanitarian roots. Jordan's future will not be subject to policies that do not fulfil its interests or ones that contravene its principles.A just and honourable peace is the way to end the historical injustice against our Palestinian brethren, and we will remain committed to it as an option that restores full rights to their owners and guarantees the security of all, despite the obstacles and the extremism of those who do not believe in peace.Jerusalem will remain a Hashemite, Jordanian priority, and we will continue to defend and safeguard its holy sites, under the Hashemite Custodianship, which we undertake with honour and integrity.Honourable Senators,Honourable Representatives,Jordan stands firm against the aggression on Gaza and the Israeli violations in the West Bank, and we are working tirelessly through Arab and international efforts to stop this war.Jordan has exerted tremendous efforts, and Jordanians have valiantly been treating the wounded in the direst of circumstances. Jordanians were the first to deliver aid by air and land to people in Gaza, and we will remain by their side, now and in the future.These are your sons and daughters; they have pledged their allegiance to the Jordanian flag and performed their duties honourably. Our Arab Army and security agencies will remain a source of pride to their homeland and nation. You are on the pledge, ever the Nashama (the brave ones).Honourable Senators,Honourable Representatives,We will continue moving forward, and Jordan will write new chapters in its journey a journey where the human being remains the most precious.Jordan, this great nation, will remain a country blessed with its people and land, an honest Arab homeland, and a home to all that is good. Every day in Jordan's journey marks the beginning of a future that we build with faith, determination, and perseverance.Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you."Earlier, an official ceremony was held on the King's arrival at Parliament, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.His Majesty was received by the heads of the three authorities and several senior officials and officers.Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, a number of Royal family members, senior officials and officers, as well as members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps in Jordan, attended the speech.