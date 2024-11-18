Amir Leaves Brazil, Heads To Costa Rica

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani left Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil, after participating in the G20 Summit 2024 Monday, heading to the capital San Jose on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Costa Rica. His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.