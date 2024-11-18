عربي


Amir Leaves Brazil, Heads To Costa Rica

Amir Leaves Brazil, Heads To Costa Rica


11/18/2024 2:01:42 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani left Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil, after participating in the G20 Summit 2024 Monday, heading to the capital San Jose on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Costa Rica.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

Gulf Times

