QIB Welcomes Porsche To Auto Marketplace
11/18/2024 2:01:43 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic bank (QIB) has announced the addition of Porsche to its newly-launched Auto Marketplace. The platform is integrated with the QIB mobile app.
With the new feature, customers can browse a wide range of available vehicles from Porsche, explore detailed listings, and select the car that suits their preferences.
Once a vehicle is chosen, users can easily book a test drive directly through the app. The Auto Marketplace also simplifies the financing process by allowing customers to secure financing options instantly, all within the same platform.
D Anand, general manager of QIB Personal Banking Group, said:“We are pleased to partner with Porsche Centre Doha to be part of our Auto Marketplace to transform the car buying journey. This collaboration reflects our commitment to meeting the increasing demand for faster, more convenient digital solutions in the automotive sector. Together, we are offering a unified and efficient experience all through the QIB mobile app.”
Porsche brand manager Ahed Dawood, said:“This collaboration with QIB underscores our commitment to leveraging innovative digital solutions to better serve our mutual clients and offer them a digital window to express interest in the Porsche model range including the recently launched new Taycan, the all-electric Macan and the latest version of the legendary 911 models.”
Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB mobile app and easily self-register using their debit card details. More information is available at
