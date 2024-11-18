Qatari Composer Al-Marzouqi Honored At International Music Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In appreciation of the contributions to music, distinguished Qatari composer Mohammed Abdullah Al-Marzouqi is honored at the 24th International Festival kicked off Sunday in Kuwait.

The facilitation of was a fitting tribute for Al-Marzouqi after a career of exceptional contributions to the field of music through his compositions for major Arab singers, most notably Mohammed Abdo, Talal Maddah, Abdul Karim Abdul Qader, Ali Abdul Sattar, Nawal, Nasser Saleh, and Balqis.

He also has supervised many major musical projects such as the Doha Singing Festival for ten sessions that began in 2000 and continued until 2010, as well as the event that Katara celebrated poet prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi has been managing the Voice of the Gulf Music Radio for years and is also the Executive Director of the Katara Oud Center, which supports music and holds an international Oud festival in the Katara Cultural Village.

Al Marzouqi recently won the State Encouragement Award and received it from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, as well as honoring Gulf cultural pioneers by the Ministers of Culture in the GCC countries.

This is the third honor that Al Marzouqi has received this year.

The festival honored also Kuwaiti artists Mohammed Al Balushi, Yousef Al Rashid, Bahraini artist Ibrahim Habib, Egyptian artist Hanaa Ashmawy, and Tunisian star Latifa.

The honorees received an honorary shield and a certificate of appreciation at the launch of the festival.

MENAFN18112024000067011011ID1108898383