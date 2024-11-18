Cinstar Unveils TF Series Holographic LED Film Screen For Creative Applications

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cinstar makes no effort to insist on the business principle of“Honesty, Integrity and Responsibility” and is committed to being a trusted LED display and integrated service provider. Cinstar has 11th October, 2024, Shenzhen, China: Cinstar proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the TF series holographic LED Screen for Creative Applications. Used in wide application scenarios it can be installed in various places. The flexible holographic LED film screen display can be widely installed in retail shops, restaurants, chain stores, shopping centers, corporate exhibition centers, etc., to deliver eye-catching images and advertisements and achieve its commercial value.







Cinstar's TF Series offers flexibility and are easy to use for creative applications.



Let's explore its features.



It is a cutting-edge solution for all your indoor advertising signage needs. This holographic LED LM screen is easy to install and can be tailored to meet your unique requirements. It features an ultra-thin design, is available in multiple sizes, and is self-adhesive.



Great Transparency Performance

The transmittance of Cinstar flexible holographic LED film display can reach up to 70-90%, which varies with pixel pitch. With such a high transparency rate, the LEDs are almost invisible from a certain distance. Meanwhile, without touching the original glass wall design, its light condition won't be affected.



Unparalleled Flexibility & Scalability



Cinstar's flexible holographic LED film screen display can be bent or cut, making it the best solution for curved or special-shaped glass wall installations. The panel can be customized and spliced to meet specific demands, offering great flexibility in display elect. What is more, it can easily captivate spectators by delivering a stunning and high-resolution visual effect.



Extraordinary Display Effect

The image resembles floating on the glass wall with ideal viewing distance, delivering a visual feast with a 3D naked eye effect experience. Which can be perfectly integrated with the building to be invisible and create favorable commercial value for your business.



Versatile Display Design

The ultra-slim (1.8mm in depth) and lightweight (4-6kg/sqm) panel can be tailored to different sizes and shapes to meet specific requirements and realize all your bold imagination on the creative setting of the display.



For more information about the Cinstar TF Series and to explore how it can meet your project requirements, please contact us.



About the Author: Founded in 2012, Cinstar Electronics is a Chinese LED display manufacturer dedicated to designing and providing high-quality LED products and competitive solutions for various applications. Our team are industry veterans with at least 5 years of experience and have managed thousands of LED projects from rental events to commercial installations. Our products have been exported to over 40 countries and used in high-profile installations and events worldwide.



highly comprehensive product lines that cover a wide range of applications like commercial advertisement, the entertainment industry, corporate events, award ceremonies, conferences & meeting and monitor rooms etc.



All our LED products are CE, UL, ETL, and FCC certified and compatible with European and American markets.







Company :-Cinstar LED

User :- Cinstar LED

Email :...

Phone :-1832089297

Mobile:- +86 18320889297

Url :-