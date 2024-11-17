Russian Strikes Damage Apartment Building, Two Enterprises, And Medical Facility In Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An apartment building, a company, a shop and a medical facility were damaged in Russian strikes in the Nikopol district on Sunday.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

On November 17, Russian attacked Nikopol, the Marhanets, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities 20 times, using artillery, kamikaze drones, and UAVs.

“The infrastructure of the district was damaged. A multi-storey building, a transport company, a shop and a medical facility were also damaged. Eight private houses, six outbuildings, two cars and an excavator were affected,” he wrote.

Lysak added that in the afternoon, Russians fired at one of the communities in the Synelnykove district. A 45-year-old man was injured. An agricultural enterprise was damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and five wounded in the Nikopol district as a result of Russian attacks.