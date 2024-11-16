Kuwait's Kazma Loses To Iran's Sanat Mes Kerman In Asia Handball Tourney
Date
11/16/2024 7:09:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Kazma SC was defeated by Iran's Sanat Mes Kerman 20-26 on Saturday in the 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship, being hosted by Doha on November 12-23.
In other games, Sharjah SC, of the United Arab Emirates, defeated Bahrain's Al-Shabab SC 35-31 while Khaleej, of Saudi Arabia, beat the Qatari Al-Duhail 27-25.
The championship gathering nine Asian teams serves as a qualifying event for the 18th IHF Men's Handball Club World Championship, to be held in New Administrative Capital of Egypt in October 2025. (end)
mmg
MENAFN16112024000071011013ID1108893400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.