Kuwait's Kazma Loses To Iran's Sanat Mes Kerman In Asia Handball Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Kazma SC was defeated by Iran's Sanat Mes Kerman 20-26 on Saturday in the 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship, being hosted by Doha on November 12-23.

In other games, Sharjah SC, of the United Arab Emirates, defeated Bahrain's Al-Shabab SC 35-31 while Khaleej, of Saudi Arabia, beat the Qatari Al-Duhail 27-25.

The championship gathering nine Asian teams serves as a qualifying event for the 18th IHF Men's Handball Club World Championship, to be held in New Administrative Capital of Egypt in October 2025. (end)

