Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit In Federal Court Against Sharkninja Due To Ninja Professional Plus Blender Injuries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit was filed on October 30, 2024, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of Johnson//Becker, PLLC's client, Mikayla Lapinksi. Ms. Lipinski alleges she suffered "serious and substantial laceration injuries as the direct and proximate result of the Ninja blender's blade assembly being improperly and safely packaged."

Johnson//Becker, PLLC , is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients by defective products. Ms. Lapinski, a resident of Mountainside, New Jersey, is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Mr. Kress and Ms. Rick are part of Johnson//Becker's consumer products department and exclusively handle defective product cases for injured customers.

According to the Complaint , on November 30, 2022, Ms. Lapinski opened the box of her new Ninja Professional Plus Blender, and she was cut by the uncovered loose blade in the box. The Complaint goes on to state that "the blade assembly packaging solely consists of a thin, plastic covering. There are no other safeguards – not even cardboard – that would prevent the consumer from being injured by the stacked blade assembly's six sharp blades."

The Ninja blender lawsuit alleges because of the negligent design of the product's packaging, Plaintiff Lapinski sustained significant and painful bodily injuries.

Questions About a Ninja Blender Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review

If you or a loved one was injured by a defective Ninja blender, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently accepting new lawsuits for Ninja blenders nationwide, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's Ninja blender lawsuits or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at , or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386 .

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED