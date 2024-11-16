Peru’S Air Force Modernizes: Helicopter Fleet Renewal And Transport Aircraft Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian Air Force (FAP) is taking significant steps to modernize its fleet. The focus is on replacing aging helicopters and expanding its aircraft capabilities. These efforts aim to enhance the force's operational readiness and effectiveness.



FAP Commander General Carlos Enrique Chávez Cateriano recently discussed the need to replace the aging Bell 212 and 412 helicopters. These aircraft have been in service for 35 to 50 years. While still operational, they are considered museum pieces in other parts of the world.



The FAP is reviving a project to acquire new search and rescue (SAR) helicopters. They plan to purchase six units initially, with a total goal of twelve new aircraft. This initiative involves collaboration with regional governments. The new helicopters will be stationed at air bases in Cusco, Arequipa, and Lambayeque.



Defense Minister Walter Astudillo announced a joint project with regional governments to acquire about 20 multipurpose helicopters. These aircraft will primarily perform rescue, search, and emergency assistance missions. They may also be equipped for firefighting operations.







The FA is considering several models to replace the Bell 212, 412, and Bolkow 105 helicopters. Options include the Leonardo AW-139M, Airbus Helicopters H145M, and Bell 412. The final choice will likely consider the FAP's experience with Bell helicopters.



In addition to helicopter modernization, the FAP is expanding its transport aircraft fleet. They currently operate four Leonardo C-27J Spartan aircraft, acquired in 2015. General Chávez Cateriano revealed plans to purchase two additional Spartans.

The FAP is awaiting budget allocation in 2025 for these new Spartans. These aircraft have proven valuable for cargo transport and firefighting missions. They can drop up to six tons of water with high precision, thanks to advanced navigation systems.



If the budget is approved, Peru could finalize a contract with Leonardo in 2025. This would make the Peruvian Air Force one of the world's major operators of the C-27J tactical military transport platform.



These modernization efforts reflect Peru's commitment to maintaining a capable and versatile air force. The focus on SAR and firefighting capabilities also highlights the FAP's role in civil support and disaster response.

