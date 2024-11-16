Israeli Regime To Draft Thousands Of Ultra-Orthodox Men Amid Ongoing Conflicts

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced yesterday, the will begin issuing conscription orders to thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish, a group traditionally exempt from military service, citing a shortage of soldiers.

Katz said in a statement that, 7,000 draft orders for ultra-Orthodox men, to serve in the regime's defense forces will be sent gradually, starting tomorrow.

Katz noted his intention to hold“comprehensive discussions, to promote an agreed-upon solution, that would enable the genuine integration of ultra-Orthodox men into the force, easing the burden on regular service members, career soldiers, and reservists.”

Ultra-Orthodox men have long been exempted from mandatory military service, a status quo strongly defended by ultra-Orthodox political parties, which are key allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition. In June, the Supreme Court ruled the exemptions unconstitutional.

The Zionist regime has been engaged in multi-front conflicts for over a year, with ongoing fighting in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as, occasional strikes in Iran and drone attacks from Yemen and Iraq.

Last month, the military's Deputy Chief of Staff, Amir Baram, told regime ministers, during a cabinet meeting that,“we are short on soldiers,” emphasising that drafting ultra-Orthodox men is an“operational necessity.”– NNN-MA'AN

