Scholz Spoke With Macron Ahead Of Call With Putin, Giving No Details - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel was aware that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intended to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his messages were not coordinated.

This was reported by Le Monde with reference to a source in the Elysee Palace, Ukrinform reports.

"The head of the German said this in the format of the European Four (USA, UK, France, Germany). We were not informed about the specific time of the call. The messages were also not coordinated," the source said.

According to the interlocutor, the Macron administration is interested in any information that the Germans can share.

"Putin knows how to reach out to the president of the Republic. No calls have been scheduled. Our priority is to support Ukraine and European unity. This is the most important thing at this crucial time," added a source in the Elysee Palace.

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone call with Putin, condemning the war unleashed by Russia, calling for the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and preparation for talks.

Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN