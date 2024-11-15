Unveiling Biblical Symbolism: David Vancelette's New Book 'How God Thinks' Simplifies Divine Wisdom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"How God Thinks", by David Vancelette

"All of us are made in the image of God..."

"Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power (Eph 6:10)"

"How God Thinks" by David Vancelette uncovers the rich symbolism in the Bible, simplifying God's message for readers.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Through this exploration,“How God Thinks” offers readers a clearer understanding of divine wisdom and encourages them to live within God's intended moral boundaries. By grasping the symbolic language of the Bible, readers will better comprehend God's plans and how not to break God's treasured symbolism.

About a third of the book is devoted to gender, marriage, sexual symbolism, and controversial topics like God leveling the death penalty for male homosexuality in ancient Israel. That behavior is rooted directly in an insulting spiritual battle between God and Satan.

He also uncovers a little-known fact about how God punishes symbolically. Ancient Israel was sacrificing their children to foreign gods. That made God sick, so God brought such a famine to Jerusalem, they had to eat their own children instead of sacrificing them. The message to Israel was clear,“You made me sick with your behavior, now your behavior will make you sick.” This showed Israel in symbolism how awful their behavior was toward God. Similarly, is God allowing disturbed shooters to kill innocent victims to remind us how we abort innocent children? Why do we believe only the shooting victims are innocent?

The U.S. Review of Books commented,“Thorough and thought-provoking, this book is a must-read for anyone interested in the Bible, its history, and its society-shaping role.

David Vancelette is a Computer Systems Analyst with a passion for culture wars, and the Bible. He was awarded Winner by the Pacific Book Awards in the category of Best Spirituality and awarded Finalist in the category of Best Philosophy.

Learn more about David Vancelette by visiting his website: .“How God Thinks” by David Vancelette is available in print from Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online bookstores.

