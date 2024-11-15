Artfi Launches Comprehensive Decentralized Ecosystem On Sui Blockchain To Democratize The $1.7 Trillion Global Art Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artfi, a pioneering force in art and blockchain technology, has announced the launch of its fully decentralized ecosystem designed to transform the global art market. Initially envisioned as a for fractional ownership of blue-chip art, Artfi has evolved to offer an all-encompassing solution that bridges traditional art with blockchain innovation. Built on the Sui Network, Artfi's ecosystem integrates blockchain-based tools and marketplaces, enabling seamless investment, ownership, and trade of art assets in a secure, transparent, and accessible environment.







Revolutionizing the Art Market with Artfi 2.0

Artfi 2.0 represents a bold step towards democratizing the $1.7 trillion art market. Guided by the mission to make art investing accessible to everyone, Artfi's team, composed of art and tech experts, has designed a decentralized infrastructure that combines high liquidity, advanced tradability, and inclusivity. With cutting-edge technology and a vision to reshape the NFT market, Artfi has established a foundation that allows art to be as shareable and liquid as traditional financial assets.

This ecosystem comprises four verticals, each addressing a unique facet of the art market: fractional ownership, single ownership, secondary trading, and market aggregation. Central to Artfi's ecosystem is the Artinals Protocol, a breakthrough smart contract-based protocol enabling streamlined creation, management, and trade of NFTs with features that mirror fungible tokens, thereby enhancing liquidity and tradability.

A Deeper Look into Artfi's Ecosystem:

The Artfi ecosystem is meticulously structured to provide a comprehensive solution for art investment, collecting, and trading. Below are the key components:

1. Artfi Share – Own Shares in Masterpieces on the Blockchain

Artfi Share revolutionizes art investment by offering fractional ownership of prestigious artworks. This model makes high-value art accessible to a broader audience, transforming traditional art investment into an inclusive and engaging experience. Available on artfishare.com .

2. Artfi Curated – Single Ownership through Modern Art AuctionsArtfi Curated focuses on exclusive, single ownership of iconic art pieces through blockchain-based auctions. It enables collectors to acquire full ownership of rare masterpieces with the transparency and security of blockchain. Accessible via

3. Artfi ShareMarket – Trade Your Art Shares

The world's first marketplace for trading fractional art ownership, Artfi ShareMarket enables users to trade shares in valuable artworks. This groundbreaking platform opens new possibilities for liquidity and asset management in art investment. Visit for more details.

4. Artfi Connect – CoinMarketCap of Art

Artfi Connect aggregates essential data for the art world, offering market research, a price database, and connections between artists, patrons, and galleries. With a premium membership, users gain insights and access to the evolving art market. Visit to learn more.

Powering the Ecosystem with Artinals Protocol and ART-20 Standard

At the core of Artfi's ecosystem is the Artinals Protocol, a no-code platform built on the Sui blockchain that simplifies the management of both fungible and non-fungible tokens. Artinals empowers creators and developers with a robust toolkit for creating, managing, and trading digital assets. This protocol aligns with Artfi's vision by inviting a broader audience to experience the advanced capabilities of the Sui network, ultimately enhancing the NFT market's functionality and accessibility.

Artinals also introduces the ART-20 token standard, developed specifically for the art and collectibles market, setting a new industry standard for NFT trading and management. Learn more about Artinals Protocol at

$ARTFI – Fueling the Artfi Ecosystem

The native utility token, $ARTFI, powers the Artfi ecosystem on the Sui blockchain. It facilitates transactions across the ecosystem, including payments for primary offerings, marketplace interactions, and protocol activities. Additionally, $ARTFI enables governance participation, staking rewards, and use of the Artfi Debit Card, a revolutionary integration that allows seamless transactions within the ecosystem.

Artfi has implemented a deflationary model, dedicating 30% of its commission revenue to buy back and burn tokens, thus increasing value for token holders. As the Artfi ecosystem expands, early adopters and investors stand to benefit from the growing value of $ARTFI. Discover more at

Artfi Foundation – Custodian for Art Ownership

As a non-profit public trust, the Artfi Foundation serves as the custodian of physical artworks held on behalf of Artfi shareholders. This entity is dedicated to ensuring the preservation and security of each artwork, allowing shareholders to own a piece of prestigious art with peace of mind. Visit for more information.

Since Artfi's inception, our mission has been to make art investing accessible to everyone, combining our team's deep expertise in both art and technology. With a vision to reshape the global NFT market in terms of liquidity and tradability, we aimed not only to democratize access to art but also to bring advanced tech integration that makes art shareable, tradable, and as liquid as traditional assets.

About Artfi

Artfi is transforming the art market by making art investment accessible and inclusive through blockchain technology. With a comprehensive ecosystem built on the Sui blockchain, Artfi offers decentralized tools for fractional and single ownership, trading, and data aggregation. Artfi's mission is to democratize the art world, combining art with the best of blockchain to open new opportunities for investors, artists, and collectors globally.



