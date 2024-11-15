Umerov Discusses Battlefield Situation, Assistance To Ukraine With Norwegian PM
11/15/2024 7:12:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the battlefield situation and Ukraine's priority needs with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
Umerov wrote this in a post on his facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
“We discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's priority needs. We focused on strengthening our air defense capabilities ahead of winter and opportunities for Norwegian investment in the Ukrainian defense industry,” Umerov posted.
The Defense Minister thanked the Prime Minister and the Norwegian people for the new aid package worth EUR 500 million.
“This is an important support that we greatly appreciate. Norway stands with Ukraine in this difficult time, and we are grateful for their help and solidarity,” Umerov said.
As reported by Ukrinform, during his visit to Norway, Umerov discussed with his Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram the training of Ukrainian soldiers and the strengthening of air defense capabilities.
Photo: Umerov , FB
