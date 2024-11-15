Authentic French Culinary Experience At The Taste France Pavilion In Wine & Dine Festival 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2024 - The Hong Kong Board proudly announces that this year's Wine & Dine Festival attracted 155,000 Hong Kong residents and tourists. The Taste France pavilion was a major highlight, drawing crowds thanks to its engaging booth partners, dynamic activities, and a dedicated area for tastings and discussions.



We are thrilled to share outstanding results from our recent social media initiatives, particularly highlighting our 4 collaborations with Hong Kong social media influencers and our 'Taste France' ad campaign achieving remarkable visibility reaching over 670,000 users. Taste France, a brand launched by The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food of France in 2020, aims to allow more people to experience food and beverage of French origin across the globe. Through its events and platforms, it conveys the full range of advantages of France's culinary heritage: tremendous know-how in agriculture, agri-food, and gastronomy; high health, safety, and environmental standards, and the talent for innovation of French firms.

Over the five-day event, the Taste France pavilion welcomed attendees to explore a range of enticing food and beverage booths. Visitors enjoyed delectable savoury and sweet crpes Bretonne from La Creperie , high-quality French grocery items from Bon Eat O featuring their festival bestseller, escargots (snails), and exquisite fish soup along with products from the South of France by Azas-Polito . Guests also savoured the newly launched sparkling Evian water, delicious raclette from Monsieur Chatt , and an assortment of French wines, sake, spirits from Wine To Love , and cheese platters at the Ile de France booth.







At the Taste France head booth, festival-goers experienced enjoyable French wine tastings and were able to compare two varieties of Kronenbourg 1664 beersBlanc and Brut. These tasting sessions, accommodating around 30 participants each, received rave reviews, particularly for unique offerings like French champagne, fine caviar, and premium fruit juices that delighted many culinary enthusiasts.







The Taste France pavilion also featured a variety of entertainment, including performances by the Eiffel Tower man and the fanfare Electrogne, as well as the talents of a makeup artist, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the festival.







As the festival concludes, we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year for another unforgettable celebration of culinary excellence and cultural experiences at the Taste France pavilion. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for an even more exciting event in 2025!

EXHIBITORS & SPONSORS:

Azais-Polito: Specializing in fine seafood products since 1963, Azais-Polito offers a range of gourmet conserves and delicacies. From exquisite fish soups to artisanal seafood preserves, each product reflects a commitment to quality and authenticity. Experience the true taste of the sea at our booth, where we bring the flavours of France directly to you!



Bon-Eat-O : Bon-Eat-O is a Grocery Mobile App, a one single platform to fill up your fridge. Best quality for the best available prices direct from fine wholesalers.



Evian: Discover Evian's sparkling natural mineral water, known for its fine bubbles and low sodium content. Perfectly paired with any dish or enjoyed on its own, it offers a refined taste that enhances your dining experience.

Ile de France Cheese : Indulge in a selection of soft, creamy cheeses that embody the authentic taste of France. Learn more about our offerings at Ile de France Cheese.



La Crperie: Bringing the joys of Brittany to Hong Kong, La Crperie offers a delightful selection of traditional crpes and galettes, crafted with love and authenticity. Enjoy the taste of Brittany right in the heart of the city!



Monsieur CHATT: Experience the heritage of French gastronomy with a wide range of gourmet catering options and delicacies imported directly from France. Specializing in raclette, this service offers an authentic taste of this beloved dish that brings friends and family together.



Wine To Love 'Wine To Love' starts with the Love for French Wine, specially from Bourgogne. Our wines are positioned as good quality from small family wineries which have limited production only for export. We believe: 'No need to pay extra to enjoy extraordinary wine.



Kronenbourg 1664: Experience the elegance of Kronenbourg 1664, a premium beer brand known for its crisp, dry, and sparkling flavour. This lager, crafted in the tradition of French brewing, features floral and grape notes, making it a refreshing choice. The distinctive champagne-inspired packaging adds a touch of sophistication to your table.



La French Radio : Find out what's going on for French-speaking expatriates in Hong Kong and Macau, as well as good addresses, consular information and associations with French Radio.



Trait d'Union: A magazine for the French-speaking community in Hong Kong, Macau, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Wuhan. It is published by Version Franaise, a company owned by Catya Martin and Philippe Dova.



