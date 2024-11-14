New Book Empowers Teams To Create Effective Individualized Education Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree Press announces the release of a new resource to empower teams to create effective and individualized education plans (IEPs) for K–12 students. In The Collaborative IEP: Working Together for Life-Changing Special Education, authors Kristen M. Bordonaro and Megan Clarke provide practical working knowledge of how collaborative teams can build stronger IEPs that lead to more robust instruction and learning.

As education systems increasingly prioritize personalized learning, the responsibility of IEP teams to ensure each student's needs are met has never been more critical. The authors, seasoned experts in special education, provide clear, actionable steps to help teams design IEPs that are compliant and foster high-level learning outcomes.

Bordonaro and Clarke begin with the history of IEPs and why collaboration is essential to student success. They then break down the complexities of IEP writing, equipping general and special education teachers with practical knowledge and strategies to enhance student learning outcomes. By fostering a collaborative approach between general and special education teachers, this book paves the way for stronger, student-centered IEPs that respond to the diverse needs of learners.

K–12 teachers can use this book to:



Gain practical working knowledge of IEPs



Understand the critical role of collaboration in developing effective IEPs



Learn how to implement a forward-thinking strategy to immediately improve student support and outcomes



Recognize how to meaningfully engage students' parents and guardians in the IEP process

Consider chapter-ending reflection questions as opportunities for discussion and action

"Every educator who believes in the potential of their students needs The Collaborative IEP on their bookshelf," says Jeanne Spiller, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, Kildeer Countryside District 96, Illinois.

The Collaborative IEP is available to order through Solution Tree .



About the Authors

Kristen Bordonaro, EdD , has served as a school- and district-level administrator for the last 15 years. She's worked with both private and public school districts as well as special education collaboratives. Dr. Bordonaro's passion is in uniting school teams to support the needs of all students through an "all means all" model.

Megan Clarke is the superintendent of a special education collaborative serving four school districts in Illinois. In addition to supporting the collaborative, her work focuses on building partnerships with parents, community agencies, and other districts.

About Solution Tree

For over 26 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 60,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 12,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 600 titles , along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti , online learning platforms that facilitate the work of teachers and educators. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . Learn more about Solution Tree .

