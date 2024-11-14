Collibra Named A Leader In Data Intelligence Platform Software By IDC Marketscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Software 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51467224, November 2024).

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Data intelligence leverages business, technical, relational, and operational metadata to provide transparency of data profiles, classification, quality, location, lineage, and context, enabling people, processes, and with trustworthy and reliable data. Data intelligence software collects, organizes, classifies, and maintains this collection of metadata that makes up data intelligence."

To qualify for the IDC MarketScape assessment of Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software, vendors must demonstrate the ability to provide a comprehensive platform that includes features for data definition, profiling, quality management, tracking lineage, cataloging and governance.

For Collibra, the IDC MarketScape assessment review noted that, "The Collibra Data Intelligence Platform offers seamless collaboration and consumption through multi-persona experiences, enabling both business and technical users. Social collaboration features, including rating and reviews, notifications, mentions, alerts and a data helpdesk for managing issues surfaced by data consumers, facilitate collaboration among stakeholders's Data Notebook is a recent addition to the platform that provides users with the ability to query data as well as share SQL code, visualizations, approaches, best practices, and insights directly connected to the data."

These strengths of the Collibra Data Intelligence Platform help ensure that data governance isn't just an enforcement tool for data governance teams but also becomes an empowering interface for facilitating safer access to data.

Intelligent use of AI and machine learning for data and AI governance

For this increasingly critical capability, the IDC MarketScape noted that, "Collibra currently leverages AI in several places, including allowing users the ability to create data quality rules written in natural language that are then translated to SQL, parsing Power BI data models to display transformation details and complete lineage, including measures and calculated columns. Collibra is also leveraging generative AI to automatically generate asset description recommendations, improving the productivity of data stewards. Machine learning is used in data consumption to suggest similar data sets and make content recommendations based on user profiles. Collibra is leveraging its experience in data intelligence and applying it to AI governance disciplines, providing intelligence about models being used in the enterprise."

AI has been central to Collibra, but with the recent surge in generative AI, Collibra has significantly ramped up its investments in the Collibra AI framework powering the platform including developing its own proprietary, in-house AI.

The IDC MarketScape also mentions that "the Collibra Data Intelligence Platform continues to address the evolving needs of data and AI governance."

Effective customer onboarding and ongoing engagement

The IDC MarketScape noted, "Collibra's customer onboarding and ongoing engagement is effective, with a broad range of training opportunities, including Collibra University, a Collibra user community of 10,000+ members, and dedicated customer success representatives. Collibra also leverages in-product telemetry to understand platform and capability usage and adoption to help drive focus and innovation for features among customers."

Through a combination of packaged solutions, tailored consulting services and best practice coaching from top industry experts, Collibra meets even the most complex data needs and helps organizations feel even more confident in their data.

Collibra's approach to unified governance for data and AI enables organizations to enhance trust, meet compliance needs and consume data and AI with confidence. The unified Collibra platform offers a wide range of benefits, ultimately empowering data teams to boost productivity and foster innovation while minimizing risk and costs – enabling them to do more with trusted data.

We believe this recognition by IDC MarketScape further highlights our dedication and continued efforts to address the evolving demands of data and AI governance.

