ASICS Introduces the GT-2000™ 13—The Ultimate Running Shoe for Stability and Comfort

Bengaluru, November 13th, 2024 – ASICS is proud to introduce the GT-2000™ 13 shoe, the versatile dairy trainer offering remarkable comfort and lightweight stability. The characteristics of this shoe - lightness, comfort and stability - make it suitable for all runners and all workouts to enjoy every step. Featuring the lightweight stability of ASICS' 3D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™, this latest model adapts seamlessly to the runner's movements, ensuring a smooth and comfortable run regardless of distance.

The GT-2000™ 13 shoe features 3D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™ technology that provides adaptive, on-demand stability throughout the entire foot strike. This system includes a three-dimensional midsole shape that prevents excessive collapse when running, complemented by a wider outsole that promotes stable foot movement and smooth transitions throughout the run. This stability offers consistent support from heel strike to toe-off, making it an appropriate choice for runners seeking a stable and comfortable experience.

The GT-2000™ 13 shoe incorporates several advanced features to realize superior comfort. These include PureGEL™ technology in the heel, which increases shock absorption for softer landings and a smoother ride. This feature helps reduce load on the foot, allowing runners to enjoy longer and more comfortable runs.



This shoe also features FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning, a lightweight and responsive material that provides energetic rebound and a soft feel. The increased cushioning allows for an even more comfortable running experience.

The new engineered mesh upper balances comfort and breathability for a more supportive fit than its predecessor. The lightweight mesh design contributes to light feel, enhancing the overall running experience.



Other enhancements include a thicker and denser insole, which together provide a better fit and a smoother, more comfortable ride. The GT-2000™ 13 shoe is appropriate partner for runners seeking the high-level combination of lightweight comfort, stability, and versatility.



Tomoki Ishizashi, Performance Running Footwear, Stability Silo Developer at ASICS said:” The GT-2000™ 13 is the perfect lightweight stability shoe for every workout, for every runner. Through the ASICS Design Philosophy, ASICS focuses on creating outstanding products and making movement feel better, in body and mind. As part of our design philosophy, the GT-2000™ 13 shoe is committed to sustainability by using recycled materials. This versatile trainer takes runners on an exhilarating journey that moves the body and inspires the mind. With the GT-2000™ 13 shoe, we hope runners will run with excitement and get their hearts racing.

The GT-2000™ 13 shoe weighs approximately 275g (size US9) and available for purchase on for INR 12,999.

About ASICS:

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body’ is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and SportStyle-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.



ASICS currently has 112 stores across India.





