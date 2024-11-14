Media Rotana Brings Culinary Excellence with Chef Marko Milojic at Prego’s

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Media Rotana Dubai is proud to announce the appointment of Chef Marko Milojić as Chef de Cuisine at Prego's, the hotel’s distinguished Italian dining destination. Chef Marko brings over 18 years of refined culinary expertise to this new role, with a proven passion for authentic Italian cuisine.



Chef Marko will lead Prego's kitchen in crafting an unforgettable Italian dining experience, building on Prego’s reputation for quality and creativity. Known for his innovative approach to traditional Italian flavours, Chef Marko plans to introduce new seasonal dishes, focusing on fresh, high-quality ingredients, artisanal preparation, and captivating presentation. His leadership style emphasizes both excellence in technique and a commitment to creating memorable dining experiences for every guest.



“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Marko to our team,” said Sherif Madkour, General Manager of Media Rotana. “His dedication to Italian cuisine and his creative culinary vision perfectly align with our commitment to providing exceptional dining for our guests. We look forward to seeing his talent and enthusiasm come to life at Prego’s.”



Under Chef Marko’s leadership, Prego’s will continue to set the standard for Italian dining in Dubai, offering both classic favourites and inventive new dishes that reflect the very best of Italian flavours.



