TV In Motion Module Smarttv For Various Mercedes-Benz Models Reduced In Price

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada - November 14, 2024: The Mods4cars has permanently reduced the SmartTV TV in motion module for Mercedes-Benz to 99.00 Euros plus tax. The retrofittable TV module enables TV and DVD playback to be activated while driving. The front passenger can thus operate the entertainment system and play DVDs on longer journeys.



"With our SmartTV module we offer a sophisticated and professional solution for TV in motion and hope that even more Mercedes-Benz drivers will be able to enjoy the added convenience of our module following the price reduction," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.



The SmartTV module is permanently installed in the vehicle, which is why the functions are retained even after service by a workshop. A button combination on the steering wheel is used to activate and deactivate the TV in motion feature. As no cables are cut during installation, it can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.



The SmartTV module comes with a standard USB port. It makes it possible to install software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge. This means that the TV in motion module is always up to date. The SmartTV system can be completely deactivated if required.



The SmartTV module can be used for numerous Mercedes-Benz models: C-Class, CL-Class, GLK-Class, GL-Class, E-Class, CLS-Class, S-Class, SLK-Class, GLE-Class, ML-Class and SL-Class. SmartTV modules are also available for the vehicle brands Bentley, BMW, Skoda and Volkswagen. The SmartTV module for Mercedes-Benz is now available for 99.00 Euros plus tax.



Mods4cars is also the manufacturer of the SmartTOP convertible top control. The clever add-on module allows the convertible top to be opened and closed while driving at the touch of a button and the top to be operated remotely using the original vehicle key. They are available for all current convertible and roadster models.



A product video can be found here:





Further information can be found at:





###

Company :-Mods4cars LLC

User :- Sven Tornow

Email :...

Phone :-+1-310-9109055

Url :-