QF's Al Ghorrah Invites Community To Attend Five-Day Cultural Event

Doha: Qatar Foundation's Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts is inviting the community of Qatar to join a cultural journey, as the upcoming five-day event showcasing tradition and heritage and connecting the past with the present.

Al Ghorrah takes place at Education City from November 28 to December 2, with a variety of musical and theatrical performances showcasing local and regional talent – including Al Feel Ya Malik Al Zaman, a play directed by Maher Salibi and starring Jamal Sulieman, from 7-8pm on 28 and 29 November.

Tickets for Al Ghorrah, available now at , are priced at QR35 for children, QR50 for adults, and QR200 for specialised workshops.

During Al Ghorrah, a special performance by Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) titled '1001 Nights: A Journey Through the Storm', produced by Dana Al Fardan, will blend traditional instruments with symphonic music. Performed on the opening night, it will mark the official opening of the event.

Meanwhile, Nasser Al Jassim will direct a Qatari-Moroccan medley combining folklore, instruments, and music from both countries to celebrate the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, and the choir from QF's Qatar Music Academy will perform Arabic Fusha songs with QPO.

Egyptian singer Mustafa Said will perform with the Asil Band, presenting songs inspired by Mu'alaqat, while Sada Alebda, following the 'Heritage Symphonies' project founded in 2019 in Yemen, aims to promote and disseminate folk music by integrating it into orchestral performances. Finally, the festival will end with a performance by Hamza Namira.

Al Ghorrah is open for the whole community to experience and enjoy, and its program also includes poetry readings, lectures, interactive events, storytelling sessions, and culinary experiences featuring the flavours of countries including Egypt, Iran, and Syria.

Al Ghorrah is sponsored by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), with other partners including Qatar Calendar, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.