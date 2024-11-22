MECC, Umm Salal SC Partner For Environmental Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has partnered with Umm Salal SC to roll out an initiative fostering a sustainable ecosystem in Qatar.

Eyeing further garden protection across the country in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, the cooperation initiative was sealed by the MECC's Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Maslamani and Umm Salal SC Vice-President Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and Umm Salal SC President H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attended the signing.

The move envisions strategic objectives including garden fencing to avert encroachment, native flora planting to battle desertification along with societal awareness-raising and volunteering campaigns.

Dr. Al Maslamani said the move would consolidate national garden protection efforts, highlighting the MECC's initiatives to preserve the environment and protect biodiversity.

He added the MECC would provide all the facilities needed to support the initiative, including technical expertise and awareness-raising programmes. H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani hailed cooperation with the MECC as part of the club's social responsibility and active involvement in national environment protection efforts.