Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra)-- Pleasant weather conditions are expected countrywide, on Friday, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see warm temperatures. Clouds will be visible at high levels in the southern part of the Kingdom, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be southeasterly moderate, the JMD added.As for tomorrow, the weather will continue to be pleasant in most places, with moderate southeasterly winds and high temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 21 degrees Celsius, and a low of 10 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will stand at 27 degrees during the day, sliding to 17 degrees at night.