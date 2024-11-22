Several Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Forces Shelling On Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Palestinians were martyred and others were Thursday, as a result of Israeli warplanes shelling the Al-Mawasi area, south of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that a number of martyrs were killed in an occupation shelling of the Al-Mawasi area, which shelters displaced persons west of Khan Yunis.

The occupation warplanes also launched a raid on the western areas of the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip, at a time when the occupation blew up a number of residential buildings in the Jabalia camp.

The Palestinian of in Gaza announced in a statement Thursday that the Israeli occupation forces committed, during the past 24 hours, five massacres against families in the Strip, where 71 martyrs and 176 wounded victims were transferred to hospitals, noting that a number of victims are still under the rubble of destroyed buildings, without ambulance and civil defense crews being able to reach them.

The Israeli occupation army continue its bloody war on the Gaza Strip for 412 days, causing horrific massacres and war crimes, while the northern areas of the Strip are witnessing forced displacement amid continuous shelling and massacres against families and displaced persons for the 48th consecutive day, resulting in the martyrdom of 44,056, the majority of whom were women and children, and the injury of 104,268 others.

