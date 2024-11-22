Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Expected Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes mild to relatively hot daytime with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea by afternoon.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 23 KT daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, gusting to 28 KT by afternoon.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, rising to 4 ft by afternoon; while offshore will be 2 - 5 ft, rising to 7 ft by afternoon.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 / 3 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 4 - 9 km.

MENAFN22112024000067011011ID1108913901