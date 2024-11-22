NHRC Chairperson: Integration Of Rights Essential For Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Chairperson of National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and President of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah has emphasised that integrating human rights into legislation, policies, and climate plans is essential for achieving a sustainable future.

She noted that this approach enables countries to fulfil their human rights obligations. She highlighted that national human rights institutions are pivotal in developing a human rights-based approach to climate action, given their roles in monitoring and engaging with various national stakeholders, including civil society, rights-holders, and victims of climate change. Furthermore, their interaction with regional and international protection mechanisms equips them to address challenges and adopt best practices effectively.

This came during Al Attiyah's address at the side event organised by NHRC during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan H E Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri, and representatives from Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), the Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner, the Social Research Center, and the Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights.

The discussions focused on the impact of climate phenomena on the enjoyment of human rights, highlighting challenges such as increasing marginalisation of vulnerable groups, rising displacement and migration, and widening food and water gaps in many countries worldwide.

Al Attiyah said the meeting aligns with NHRC's efforts to address climate change and its growing impact on human rights at the national, regional, and international levels. She welcomed Qatar's approach, which places human rights at the heart of its national policies and plans to address climate change. This approach, she said, has enabled Qatar to make strides in renewable energy investments, energy efficiency improvements, and the development of environmentally friendly technologies and projects, such as Lusail and Msheireb Downtown Doha, which represent Qatar's commitment to building a sustainable future in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

As the President of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, Al Attiyah encouraged national human rights institutions to engage with climate change issues and collaborate with one another. She emphasised the ongoing efforts to amplify the voice of these institutions at all relevant international forums, underscoring that inclusive engagement with all stakeholders is the only way to address climate change challenges and achieve climate justice for future generations.

MECC Undersecretary H E Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, highlighted Qatar's efforts to combat climate change threats. He noted the recent launch of the Ministry's 2024-2030 strategy, which aims to achieve a vision of a sustainable environment balanced with development and resilient to climate change.