Four Civilians Killed As Israeli Occupation Strikes Residential Building In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least four civilians were killed Thursday evening in an Israeli shelling of an apartment building in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources said the raid in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City also left several civilians injured.

Meanwhile, medical crews recovered bodies of martyrs killed months ago in the Al Amal neighborhood of the southern governorate of Khan Yunis.

Since Oct. 7, 2024, the Israeli occupation has been waging a genocide on the Gaza Strip, killing 44,056 civilians, mostly women and children, wounding 104,268 others and forcing two million people from their homes.

