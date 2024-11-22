Qatar Museums Signs Cooperation Agreement With Aga Khan Trust For Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) has entered into a landmark cooperation agreement with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), the cultural agency of the Aga Khan Development Network, to mutually advance heritage conservation, arts education, vocational training, and urban regeneration initiatives.

The agreement was signed at the National Museum of Qatar by Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive Officer of QM and Luis Monreal, General Manager of AKTC in the presence of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of QM. It marked the beginning of a collaborative journey to protect, preserve, and celebrate cultural heritage both in Qatar and internationally.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Rumaihi said,“This agreement embodies our shared vision of cultural heritage as a source of inspiration and unity. By working together with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, we can create sustainable programmes that not only preserve our cultural identity but also empower future generations with skills and knowledge. We look forward to bringing Qatar's unique heritage to the global stage and contributing to a worldwide appreciation of its lasting value.”

Under this agreement QM and AKTC will bring together their resources and expertise to engage architects, conservation specialists, museum professionals, and other cultural experts. Their work will focus on conserving cultural sites, restoring urban spaces, and creating arts and crafts training programmes that contribute to socio-economic development. Planned projects include establishing a heritage conservation centre, developing training programmes for young professionals, and curating exhibitions that showcase the richness of Qatari and Islamic culture.

Monreal stated:“This agreement will allow both institutions to harness their collective experience and know-how to develop innovative programmes both in Qatar and internationally. Building technical capacity in heritage conservation, urban planning for historic quarters, and providing vocational training, will be areas of priority for QM and AKTC, in their common strategy to catalyse social and cultural development.” This agreement emphasises the transformative impact of cultural heritage on community building and social progress. Through joint initiatives, the two institutions aim to inspire pride in cultural identity, cultivate a deeper connection to heritage, and underscore the value of cultural preservation in an increasingly globalised world.