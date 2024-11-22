Ministry Of Interior: Qatar, US To Launch ESTA For Visa-Free Travel On Friday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Interior (MOI), in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security and US and Border Protection, will launch the Electronic Authorization System (ESTA) on Friday.

ESTA allows Qatari passport holders a visa-free travel to the US under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which allows nationals of participating countries to travel to the other country without obtaining a visa for a period of up to 90 days.

After the launch and activation of the ESTA and mobile app, Qataris planning to travel to the US will be able to apply, an MOI statement said on Thursday.

The application process requires filling out the designated form 72 hours before the travel date, and meeting other requirements including identification and travel documents.

The State of Qatar was the first in the region to join the VWP program in September 2024.

Under the program, citizens of the two countries will be able to travel for tourism, vacation, visit friends, and receive medical treatment, in addition to participating in social and cultural events and activities and attending scientific, professional and commercial conferences and seminars.

