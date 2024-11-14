Tindle Newspapers Transforms Ad Creation Workflows With Mediaferry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tindle Newspapers, a leading UK-based publishing company, has transformed its ad creation workflow by integrating Mediaferry, a cloud-based by EKCS.

- Scott Wood, Managing Director, Tindle NewspapersMILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tindle Newspapers , a leading UK-based publishing company, has transformed its ad creation workflow by integrating Mediaferry , a cloud-based, creative work management platform by EKCS . The integration of Mediaferry has improved Tindle Newspapers' operational efficiency.The publishing company has streamlined the ad production process, with Mediaferry playing a pivotal role in improving the advertising workflow. Mediaferry enabled Tindle to collaborate better with their sales reps and advertisers. Its user-friendly interface has advanced features, including automated version control and dynamic digital templates for different formats. Ads can be created, modified, and signed off quickly. This enables Tindle Newspapers to meet tight deadlines and launch campaigns faster.Tariq Husain, architect of Mediaferry and co-founder of EKCS, said,“The main challenge we resolved was that the ad creation process was time-consuming. Many rounds of communication between the sales, production teams, and clients often led to delays, late deadlines, and a lack of real-time client involvement. Mediaferry enabled clients to collaborate more closely and approve campaigns quickly.”Scott Wood, Managing Director at Tindle Newspapers, says,“Mediaferry has completely transformed our ad production process, allowing us to collaborate more effectively with clients and deliver high-quality campaigns faster than ever before.”Mediaferry enables centralised management of multimedia ad campaigns. It enables designers, sales teams, and clients to collaborate in real-time. Clients can give instant feedback, request changes, and approve versions through the platform. This accelerates approvals and reduces the need for revisions.About Tindle Newspapers: Tindle Newspapers is traced back to the 1950s. Today, Tindle Newspapers Ltd. is one of the UK's largest privately owned regional newspaper companies. Established by Sir Ray Tindle, the company focuses on community-orientated content, serving small towns and regions.About Mediaferry: Mediaferry, developed by EKCS, is a cloud-based, creative work management platform. It offers creative production solutions for news publishers, broadcasters and advertisers. Its innovative AI-powered workflows help streamline content creation, improve efficiency, and enhance the user experience (UX).

