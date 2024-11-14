Sandeep Marwah Honored By California State Assembly For Contributions To HOPEBLIT Project

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, has been honored by the California State Assembly, USA, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the HOPEBLIT Project (“Be The Light”). The prestigious Certificate of Honor, signed by Assembly Member Jesse Gabriel of the 46th Assembly District, was presented to Dr. Marwah on Saturday, September 21st, 2024. The certificate was personally delivered to India by Ruhi (Rohini Hak), envoy and co-initiator of the project.



This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Marwah's“countless hours of dedicated service” to the HOPEBLIT initiative, a global project under the Global Women's Empowerment Network, designed to bring sustainable energy solutions to underserved rural areas. The project not only aims to improve access to energy but also symbolizes progress, equality, and empowerment for marginalized communities.



Assembly Member Jesse Gabriel, in his congratulatory message, stated,“I thank you for empowering youth via education. On behalf of the California State Legislature and the 46th District, we wish you the best of luck in all of your future endeavors.” The honor recognizes Dr. Marwah's extensive mentorship and leadership in the global arena, particularly in his role as an ambassador and advisor for the Be The Light project, where he continues to make a significant impact.



Ruhi (Rohini Hak), the visionary behind the HOPEBLIT Project, expressed her deep gratitude for Dr. Marwah's involvement, stating,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah's mentorship and contributions to HOPEBLIT are truly inspiring. As an ambassador and advisor, he is helping to bring sustainable energy to underserved rural areas, symbolizing progress and equality. We are grateful for his leadership in our community!”



In his response, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended his heartfelt thanks to Ruhi Hak and Assembly Member Jesse Gabriel for the honor.“It is an immense privilege to be part of the HOPEBLIT Project. I believe that through education and sustainable energy solutions, we can empower communities and create a better future for the next generation. I am deeply grateful for this recognition from the California State Assembly.”



Dr. Marwah, an internationally renowned media personality, has been at the forefront of several global initiatives, advocating for education, empowerment, and cultural exchange. His recognition by the California State Assembly is another testament to his unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in society.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143