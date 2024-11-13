Electrify Expo Expands To New Markets In 2025 As Dallas And Chicago Join The Nation’S Largest EV Festival

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Eight-city tour planned for 2025, with new stops in Dallas and Chicago

Electrify Day will move to New York City and be held on October 17

Festival will see a mix of highly-anticipated new and returning brands New experiences will headline North America's largest electric vehicle festival as the company continues to innovate

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) and festival, is expanding its reach in 2025 with the addition of two new major markets: Dallas and Chicago. These cities will join the festival's eight-stop tour, furthering its mission to drive EV adoption through hands-on, pressure-free experiences and getting people behind the wheel and on the seat of the hottest technology on the market.

The 2025 tour will kick off in Orlando in March and conclude in New York in October. With hundreds of leading brands expected to participate, attendees will have unparalleled opportunities to explore over 1 million square feet of the full spectrum of electric vehicles – ranging from cars, trucks, motorcycles, powersports, scooters, skateboards, solar, EV charging and so much more – all in one place.

New for this year, Electrify Expo Industry Day will move from LA to New York, bringing together the biggest names in all forms of electric transportation alongside journalists, analysts and key stakeholders for important discussions, panels and keynotes.

“Electrify Expo has leapfrogged every other major event platform to lead the way in driving EV adoption ​​and offering 'try-before-you-buy' experiences for all things electric,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo.“Adding Dallas and Chicago helps us move into areas of the South and Midwest where EV curiosity is spiking. Beyond adding new markets, 2025 will be a pivotal year as our festival attracts broader industries like solar, technology and consumer electronics, and innovates with new experiences and demo zones.”

The full tour schedule for 2025:



March 22-23: Orlando, FL

April 12-13: Phoenix, AZ

May 24-25: Dallas, TX **new city

June 21-22: Los Angeles, CA

July 13-14: Seattle, WA

August 23-24: San Francisco, CA

September 13-14: Chicago, IL **new city October 17-19: New York, NY

Electrify Expo is expected to generate over 300,000 demo experiences in 2025. As the festival footprint continues to grow, Electrify Expo remains committed to delivering a fresh, consumer-driven approach to EV adoption that's enjoyable for all ages.

For the full 2025 schedule and to secure tickets, visit .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers curious about EVs and technology come to experience the thrill of all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands through hands-on activations and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique space for consumers to explore and understand the latest in electrification and alternative energy and technology. Leading global brands and startups join Electrify Expo to connect with consumers who are shopping for or considering a shift to electric. In 2025, Electrify Expo's nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit and follow on href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">X , Text>Facebook and Text>Instagram .

