Türkiye sidelines Ferdi Kadioglu from national football squad due to injury

(MENAFN) Ferdi Kadioglu has been sidelined from the Turkish national squad due to an injury, as announced by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Tuesday. The federation confirmed that Kadioglu, a key player for Türkiye, sustained a capsule tear in his left big toe, making him unavailable for the upcoming matches.



In Kadioglu's absence, the TFF has called up Freiburg’s winger Eren Dinkci and Kasimpasa’s defender Yasin Ozcan to strengthen the squad. These additions aim to fill the gap left by Kadioglu, who was expected to play a central role in the team’s upcoming Nations League games.



Kadioglu, 25, joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal in August after a successful stint with Fenerbahce. Known for his strong defensive skills, he has earned 22 caps with the Turkish national team and recently represented Türkiye in the EURO 2024 tournament, held from June to July.



The Turkish national team is currently preparing to face Wales on November 16 and Montenegro on November 19 as part of the UEFA Nations League Group B4. Türkiye leads the group with 10 points, followed by Wales with eight points, Iceland with four points, and Montenegro at the bottom with zero points.

