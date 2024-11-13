Opposition Parties Hail SC Verdict On ‘Bulldozer Justice’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Lucknow, Nov 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court's decision to lay down pan-India directives governing demolitions of unauthorised structures on Wednesday gave fresh ammunition to BJP-baiters, with the Samajwadi Party even calling the verdict a slap on the face of Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath.

Slamming the practice of“bulldozer justice”, allegedly followed in some BJP-ruled states, the and the SP hailed the apex court's ban on demolition of properties of suspects in criminal cases.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav thanked the top court for delivering the verdict and said,“Now, the bulldozer should stop. Unconstitutional activities should stop.”

“The Supreme Court has held their activities unconstitutional and slapped a fine on the government,” Akhilesh Yadav told media persons, adding that after the court decision, the administration would not do injustice and go against the people.

National spokesman of the Samajwadi Party, Ameeque Jamei, told IANS,“The Supreme Court verdict is a slap on the face of the BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

“They were razing properties of Muslims, backward communities and Brahmins over minor offences but now they have been reminded to follow the Constitution,” he said.

Jamei also sought compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for victims of bulldozer justice.“The Samajwadi Party would also demand punishment for errant officials, which even the SC has suggested,” he said.

Talking to IANS, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit hailed the apex court decision but voiced concern that the disturbing aspects which forced the top court to pass the stinging verdict went unnoticed in lower courts.

“The SC decision is welcome but it has come late. Everybody knew that it was illegal to unleash bulldozers but the high court and lower court had failed to take note of it,” said Dikshit.

He hit out at the practice of bulldozing the properties of suspects in criminal cases.“No matter how serious a crime is or even if there is a murder suspect, action against him can be taken only as per the laid down procedure. In civil matters, demolition action can be taken in case of illegal construction or in the absence of certification,” he said.

“The criminal and civil matters cannot be mixed but this was done for playing to the gallery and to suit the popular mood,” he said, appreciating the SC's decision to separate the two matters and impose restrictions.

The verdict is a lesson for state governments that a suspect cannot be punished twice for one offence, he said.

Dikshit's views were endorsed by Samajwadi Party MP from Chandauli, Virendra Singh, who told IANS:“Bulldozer can never deliver justice as it has no brain or eye, it is controlled by the person at the wheel. If an official takes an illegal step under the pressure of the ruling dispensation, he is bound to face action later.”

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha hailed the SC verdict as historic and said,“It is a big setback for the lawlessness spread by some state governments.”

“In the name of encroachment, houses were being razed within 24 hours and this verdict is a condemnation of the executive and state governments which were using this practice to terrify people,” Tankha told IANS.

He said the victims of bulldozer justice can now move against officials who harassed them and get them punished as the SC verdict automatically makes all previous bulldozer action illegal.

“The victims of bulldozer justice can even seek compensation for the illegal action against them,” he said.

The Supreme Court has condemned the practice known as "bulldozer justice," where authorities demolish properties based solely on accusations against individuals.

The court emphasised that such actions violate the principle of the rule of law and the separation of powers, asserting that only the judiciary can determine guilt.

Frowning upon "glorification" and "grandstanding" over bulldozer action, the Supreme Court said that unauthorised structures may be demolished following the due procedure but under no circumstances, property is to be demolished for "extraneous reasons".

In an interim order passed on September 17, the apex court had paused demolition actions against illegal constructions across the country, except with its permission.