Cabka NV Announces Changes In Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam 13 November 2024, 8 AM CET. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries“Cabka”, or the“Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces that Manuel Beja resigned from his position as member of the Supervisory Board, effective 11 November 2024. The company also announces the interim appointment of Oliver Seidl to the Supervisory Board, subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of (AGM).

Manuel Beja has been a member of Cabka's Supervisory Board since 2022 and contributed to shaping the company's strategic direction. During his tenure, including a period as chairman, he helped to guide the company through crucial phases and brought valuable insights. His experience and expertise helped to advance significant initiatives for the company. The Supervisory Board and Management Board of Cabka thank Manuel for his commitment and achievements.

Oliver Seidl will step in as an interim Supervisory Board Member, offering his extensive experience and expertise in Logistics, Retail and Automotive. With a proven track record in Strategic Leadership and Finance, he will bring fresh perspectives to Cabka as it continues to advance its mission of sustainability and innovation.

Niek Hoek , chairman of the Supervisory Board commented:“We are delighted to welcome Oliver Seidl to our Supervisory Board. He is an accomplished leader whose experience will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic vision. We look forward to his insights and contributions.

We also want to thank Manuel Beja for his contribution to the Supervisory Board of Cabka and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Short resume Oliver Seidl

Since 2024, Oliver Seidl has been serving as Supervisory Board member of Nordzucker AG, since 2023 as Board Member of the Financial Experts Association (FEA) and as Senior Advisor at Horváth & Partners, PwC, and Bain & Company. From 2016 until 2022, he was the CFO of Schenker AG and during the period 2013-2016, he served as CFO/CIO at Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH.

His extensive experience includes serving as CEO and Board Member Finance/HR/IT (CFO/CIO) at Loewe AG, head of Corporate Controlling Accounting and Tax at Dürr AG and holding various leadership positions at Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Oliver Seidl holds a diploma in Business Economics from the University of Göttingen and has completed a pre-diploma at the University of Marburg.

The formal appointment of Oliver Seidl as a permanent member of the Supervisory Board will be submitted for approval at the next AGM.

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

