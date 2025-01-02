LORENZO MUSETTI JOINS ASICS GLOBAL ATHLETE ROSTER

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ASICS is proud to announce the signing of Olympic bronze medalist and currently number 17 in the world, Lorenzo Musetti to its global roster of with a multi-year agreement. With a Grand Slam semifinalist during 2024's grass season and a career-high ranking as world No. 15, Musetti is set to make a significant impact as the newest addition to the ASICS global tennis roster, gearing up for the exciting 2025 season and beyond.

Musetti is known for his baseline playing style, often moving side-to-side along the court, which requires footwear that offers strong support and stability for powerful shots, and comfort during the matches. The GEL-RESOLUTIONTM tennis shoe is designed to fulfill these demands, aligning seamlessly with his performance needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lorenzo Musetti to the ASICS family,” said Mitsuyuki Tominaga, President and COO, ASICS.“Lorenzo joins ASICS following his best season yet in 2024- reaching a Grand Slam semifinal, earning an Olympic bronze medal, and securing the Davis Cup title as part of the Italian team. We are confident that this partnership will pave the way for even greater success in the years to come.”

“I'm excited to join the ASICS family, a brand I've always heard to be one of the greatest in tennis,” said Lorenzo Musetti.“Their tennis shoes especially are renowned for their high performance and comfort. But even more than performance on the court, I know ASICS is a brand that believes in the power of sport to uplift the mind, and they support their athletes through the ups and downs. As I step into this next phase of my career, this is incredibly important to me. I'm proud to now be a part of a brand that inspires athletes like me to grow, both physically and mentally.”

About ASICS:

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning“A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,” is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded nearly 75 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit Follow @ASICSamerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for exclusive content and real-time news around ASICS products, events, and elite athletes.