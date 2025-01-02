Will Try To Bring 100 Mps On Board For Statehood: Ruhullah

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi took to social 'X' to reaffirm his

stance on the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent developments in Jammu & Kashmir.

Political analysts say that his social media post underscores a critique of statehood demands as a substitute for the restoration of special status and autonomy.

“After 2019, my political stance has been crystal clear,” Ruhullah wrote, referring to his consistent advocacy for the restoration of Article 370.

Highlighting his public declarations at various gatherings in Budgam and across Kashmir, he reiterated,“Our fight must be for the restoration of 370 and the dignity it embodies for the people of Jammu & Kashmir”.

Ruhullah revealed an inclination to support protests in Delhi for the reinstatement of statehood but framed it within a broader context.

“I am ready to participate in such a protest and invite those prioritizing statehood to organize it. I will also try to organize support from at least more than 100 Hon'ble MPs.”

He suggested January as the opportune time for such action, citing its symbolic relevance as the month when India adopted its Constitution, which had once guaranteed J&K's special status.

However, Ruhullah's statement did not stop at advocating for statehood protests. He delivered a critique of the abrogation of Article 370, calling it“a calculated act of humiliation” and“a deep wound deliberately inflicted upon Kashmiris”.

Ruhullah also linked the downgrading of Jammu & Kashmir to a Union Territory as an extension of this indignity, designed to“break the spirit and subjugate Kashmiris will.”

“The abrogation was a political statement, a declaration that our sacrifices mean nothing, and that our future is theirs to dictate,” he wrote stating his moral obligation to prioritize the fight for the J&K's honor, identity, and autonomy over what he described as“the hollow promise of mere statehood.”

Ruhullah also vowed to persist in raising his voice.“Shouldn't our voices first rise for our honor, our identity, and the autonomy we have long been denied? I think they should, and I will keep raising mine louder each time.”

Ending on a poetic note, he declared,“The Tree Remembers,” symbolizing resilience and the enduring spirit of Kashmir.

The statement which he wrote after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's first 'public interaction' has sparked discussion among political observers and the general Kashmiri populace with many saying that Mehdi's position as a vocal advocate for J&K's special status has been reaffirmed.

