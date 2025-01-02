Pakistan-Taliban Relations Weakened: The New York Times

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International has reported that the relationship between the and Pakistan has significantly weakened due to the intensifying insecurity in the region.

The New York Times reported on Thursday, January 2, points to increasing hostilities, including Pakistan's on Afghanistan and the ongoing clashes with Taliban forces, which have further strained ties between Islamabad and Kabul. Pakistan is now acknowledging that its initial support for the Taliban was a critical strategic misstep.

According to the report, the growing discord between the two sides has only worsened the already volatile security situation in the region. Pakistan, which initially backed the Taliban when they took control of Afghanistan three years ago, now sees its support as a grave error. At the time, Islamabad had hoped that the Taliban would rein in the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) militants who had been launching attacks across the border. Instead, the situation has worsened, and TTP attacks on Pakistani soil have increased significantly.

This deterioration in relations has been accompanied by rising violence in Pakistan. Last year, Pakistan experienced its deadliest year for security forces, with 444 terrorist attacks recorded. The Pakistani military, which had hoped that the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan would help curb the influence of the TTP, now finds itself fighting a growing insurgency on both sides of the border. The inability of the Taliban to control TTP militants and reduce cross-border violence has undermined Islamabad's original strategy and escalated the conflict.

In response to the escalating tensions, Asif Durrani, Pakistan's former special representative for Afghanistan, has publicly urged the Taliban to make a choice between supporting the TTP or maintaining relations with Islamabad. This call highlights Pakistan's frustration with the Taliban, as it grapples with the increasing number of TTP attacks and the Taliban's failure to address the security concerns of its neighbor.

The growing division between the Taliban and Pakistan has deepened the geopolitical uncertainty in the region. While the Taliban remains focused on consolidating power domestically, it is also facing increasing pressure from Pakistan, which now sees its former ally as a source of instability rather than a strategic partner. The strained relationship between these two nations will likely have long-term implications for regional security and could further destabilize an already fragile region.

As the violence continues to escalate, it is crucial for both sides to find common ground to prevent further bloodshed and regional destabilization. Diplomatic efforts may be the only viable path to de-escalate the situation, but with both sides growing increasingly distrustful of each other, a peaceful resolution remains uncertain.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram