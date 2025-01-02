US News: Federal Holiday Calendar For 2025 Is Out. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US news: The United States' the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has pushed out its holiday schedule for the New Year 2025, marking 11 days as public holidays through the year, according to a report by USA Today.



Notably, the US usually had 12 listed federal holidays in a calendar year, but this time, both Inauguration Day and Martin Luther King Junior Day are both being celebrated on January 20, it added. Further, January 9, which has been declared as a day of mourning for deceased former US President Jimmy Carter has also not been included in the OPM list, as per the report.

Federal holiday will mean that all federal offices, banks, financial markets and schools will be closed on the dates listed in the 2025 holiday calendar.

2025 US Federal Holiday Calendar

The federal holidays 2025 listed this year include MLK Jr Birthday, Inauguration Day, Washington's Birthday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day/ Indigenous People's Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.



These are besides the Saturdays and Sundays off and there are quite a few Mondays and a Friday off, so keep an eye out for the extended holidays and long weekends to plan trips or other events. Notably, there are no holidays in March, April, and August 2025.



January 1, 2025: (Wednesday) - New Year's Day



January 20, 2025: (Monday) - MLK Jr Day and Inauguration Day

February 17, 2025: (Monday) - Washington's Birthday

May 26, 2025: (Monday) - Memorial Day

June 19, 2025: (Thursday) - Juneteenth

July 4, 2025: (Friday) - Independence Day

September 1, 2025: (Monday) - Labor Day



October 13, 2025: (Monday) - Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day

November 11, 2025: (Tuesday) - Veterans Day



November 27, 2025: (Thursday) - Thanksgiving Day December 25, 2025: (Thursday) - Christmas Day