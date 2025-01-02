'Refugees Are Here From India': Man Harasses Indians In Canada, Netizens Say 'This Is Unacceptable' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man targeted a group of Indians in Canada for migrating to India and even declared them as refugees who are taking shelter in the country. The of the incident has sparked massive outrage online.



In the video, an unidentified man can be seen harassing a group of Indians standing with their luggage. The video doesn't include his conversation with the Indians, but captures how he was constantly harassing them and blaming Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau for the“refugee” problem in the country.

The incident video was shared by 'RTN Canada' and also included another link to a video of the same person. In the second video, the man can be seen harassing an Indian couple after he allegedly fought against a lack of space in an eatery. Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of both the videos.

Several users expressed their anger over the incident and even called of action against the person.



“Immigrants building lives here doesn't hurt you. Their success doesn't take away from yours, unless your identity depends on putting others down [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“What is he? A racist [sic].”



“Canadian Indians that are working and trying to improve their lives don't want these Indians here [sic],” opined another user.

“Not everyone is a refugee-some are international students who came to Canada seeking better opportunities. It's important to recognize diverse experiences and avoid treating everyone the same. Try to approach each story with understanding and fairness [sic]”

“I don't think our immigration system is as much of an issue as our asylum system that's being exploited [sic]”

“why dont they flip out their phone and record the guy, make him famous. [sic]”

“How are they refuges when they money to universities to study and come with proper visas. This utter nonsense [sic]”

(More to come)