NATO Should Provide More Support To Ukraine To Change Trajectory Of Conflict - Rutte

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Allies must be prepared to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression for the long haul so as not only to provide Ukraine with the capacity to continue this fight, but also to provide enough support to change the trajectory of the conflict.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a joint press with French President Emmanuel in Paris on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, of course, we will discuss the importance of keeping up the support as Ukrainians prepare to face what could be their harshest winter since 2022. We must recommit to stay in the course for the long haul. And we must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight. We need to raise the cost for Putin and his enabling authoritarian friends, by providing Ukraine with the support it needs to change the trajectory of the conflict," Rutte said.

He noted that today's meeting with the French leader in Paris is taking place at a "delicate moment" for global peace and security. Russia continues its onslaught against Ukraine, all the while drawing ever closer to its allies, China, and Iran, and North Korea, Rutte said.

He recalled that after delivering ammunition and ballistic missiles, North Korea has now sent troops to fight and die alongside Russia in its illegal war. In return, Russia provides North Korea with funding and missile technology, and this is very concerning. These missiles present a direct threat to the United States mainland, to Europe, to the Indo Pacific and to the wider Euro Atlantic.

"Every day, Ukrainians are killed and wounded by the deadly Shahed drones designed and supplied by Iran. With the money gained from arms sales to Russia, Iran and its proxies destabilize the Middle East and fund terrorism further afield. At the same time, China backs Russia's economy, enables its defense industry, and amplifies its narrative on the world stage," Rutte said.

According to him, Russia, working together with North Korea, Iran and China is not only threatening Europe, it threatens peace and security, yes, here in Europe, but also in the Indo Pacific and in North America. That is why Europe, North America and their global partners must stand together to keep their people safe and prosperous and keep their transatlantic Alliance strong.

Rutte noted that the immediate challenge facing the Allies is increasing aid to Ukraine. In this context, he thanked the French president for the support provided to Ukraine over the past two-and-a-half years of war, including the supply of advanced artillery guns, air defense systems, cruise missiles and armored vehicles.

"You [France] were among the first countries to fully train and equip an entire Ukrainian brigade, the Anne of Kyiv Brigade. And you have pledged to send Mirage fighter jets early next year," Rutte said.